NECO Dismisses Rumors of Extended Registration Deadline for 2024 SSCE

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has not extended the closing date for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal Registration.

The Council related this in a press statement issued to Daily Champion and signed by Ag. Director,Directorate of information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani

According to the statement, the Registration which started on Monday 18th December, 2023 will close on Monday 3rd June, 2024.

Late Registration which attracts the late registration fee is between Tuesday 4th June, 2024 to Monday 10th June, 2024, the statement added.

The Council enjoined Candidates, School Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Educaion and other Stakeholders to disregard Social Media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20th June, 2024.

The 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on 19th June, 2024 and end on 26th July 2024.

Candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examination.