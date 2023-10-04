Lagos Police arrest, detain Naira Marley over Mohbad’s death.

.’I’m ready to assist security agents to fish out his killers’

The Nigeria Police Force have arrested musician, Naira Marley over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad who died in a mysterious circumstance on September 12.

Naira Marley reportedly returned to Nigeria Tuesday night from overseas and immediately taken into custody by the Police for interrogation and investigation.

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest in his official X handle.

“Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad#justiceforMohbad”, he wrote.

Earlier before his arrest, Naira Marley, had arrived in Lagos to assist in the ongoing probe of the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad.

The singer revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that he would also be meeting with the police.

He wrote, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole.

“I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

One of the suspects fingered in the death of singer, Mohbad, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, also known as Adam Larry had earlier been arrested by the Police.

A statement made available by the force PPRO of Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the socialite whose names had also been on the lips of many Nigerians since the death of Mohbad is now in custody.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command had exhumed the body of the late singer, Mohbad on September 21.

The police said an autopsy would follow after the exhumation was accomplished. The autopy had since been concluded and the public now await police report.

Mohbad’s death had raised concerns, as an accusing finger was pointed at the Marlian Record Label’s owner Afeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley.

Also, there had been allegations and counter-allegations from his distant relatives over his estate in the early days of his demise.

Nigerians queried why he was buried at Ikorodu in Lagos, immediately the following day he died, but his father provided an explanation that the family Yoruba custom was responsible as a young man.

Nigerian youths have staged peaceful protests to demand justice for him.

Both Nigeria Police Force vowed to probe his death, as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also asked that the Department of State Service (DSS) would join in the investigation.