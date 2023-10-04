Driver, LASTMA officials’ scuffle: Police probe death of Keke driver, pregnant woman

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has said the accident which led to the death of two persons in Ago Palace Way, Okota was caused by a driver who was fleeing from LASTMA officials who accosted him for driving against traffic.

He said that an investigation has commenced concerning the accident.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident revealed that normalcy had been restored in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

He wrote, “This ugly incident happened when a driver fleeing from LASTMA officials who accosted him for driving against traffic ran into a tricycle. Unfortunately, two persons have been confirmed dead, while two children are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“The policeman attached to the LASTMA team was severely attacked and grievously wounded by an angry mob. He is unconscious and currently being treated in hospital.

“Police backup teams immediately deployed to the scene have since restored normalcy in the area. Investigation has commenced into the incident.”

Meanwhile, according to

eyewitness, “The LASTMA officials chased the driver. One of the law enforcement officers was dragging the steering wheel with the driver and in the course of that, the driver lost control and rammed into some passersby.”

Another source disclosed that there was unrest in the area after the incident.

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, when contacted, said the agency was aware of the incident.

“We’re aware and we’ll give an update soon,” he said.