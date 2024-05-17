NECO’s Large-Scale Exams Pose Challenge to CBT Migration

Favour Ishember, Abuja

NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, has stated that the complexity of its examinations may delay the transition from paper-based to Computer-Based Tests (CBT).

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Wushishi explained that NECO’s large-scale examinations, with over 1.5 million candidates and 76 subjects, require a gradual approach to CBT migration.

Unlike JAMB, which has a simpler examination format, NECO’s exams involve essays and multiple papers, making CBT adoption more complex.

“For the fact that NECO is the largest examination body by virtue of the number of its examination we conduct, migrating to CBT is a critical issue.

“For JAMB, they are not examining candidates in so many subject areas so they find it very easy to embrace CBT in their examinations and do multiple choice in their exams.

“As far as NECO is concerned, if you look at the nature of our exams particularly in SSCE internal-for admissions into tertiary institutions, every year we examine students close to 1.5 million which is a large number.

“For this 1.5 million candidates, we examine these candidates in 76 different subjects and more than 150 different papers.

“So if we look at the complexity of this exams, particularly the essays where we have different papers, going CBT is something that experts need to sit and look at the nitty gritty of the exams,” he said .

Wushishi emphasized the need to maintain the standards of acceptability, reliability, and credibility in its examinations.

The council has received recognition from international universities, such as Lead University and Birmingham City University in the UK, which accept NECO results for admission.

This credibility, Wushishi said, necessitates a careful and gradual transition to CBT.

To address examination malpractices, NECO has implemented sophisticated mechanisms, including continuous sensitization, data protection, and identity verification.

The council is confident in its ability to prevent exam leakages and malpractices in its upcoming SSCE internal examinations.

Wushishi highlighted NECO’s milestones, including 25 years of existence, examining 34 million Nigerian youths, and conducting trial testing exams for selection of best items. Since assuming office in 2021, the council has embarked on a nationwide tour of its offices, leading to policy changes and improved activities.