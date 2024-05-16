The role of private schools cannot be overemphasized – SUBEB

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Executive Chairperson of State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB, Taraba State, Mrs. Rabi Sunday has applauded private schools for helping to uplift education in the state.

Represented by a Director in the Board, Mr. Joshua John Jen, she disclosed this during a book launch written by Mrs. Mercy Kenneth at the Taraba State Polytechnic, Jalingo.

“Some private schools offer what public schools cannot offer.

“Private Schools have been playing vital roles in the Educational Sector of the Nation.

He commended the Author of the Book Mrs. Mercy Kenneth, describing her as a woman like men.

He said that with the support of Mrs. Kenneth, the Board was able to get the correct Census of private schools in the state.

He assured her that the Books will be sent to public schools in the state for use.

In her remarks, the Author, Mrs. Mercy Kenneth appreciated God for giving her the wisdom to write the book.

She also appreciated Individuals, Ministry of Education headquarters jalingo, Taraba State Educational Resource Center, Federal Ministry of Education, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council NERDC amongst others for their contributions towards the success of the project by making her dream a reality.

“It may interest you to know that the idea of writing this book was borne out of my wealth of knowledge from teaching experience I had several years ago, coupled with my passion and ambition to raise the future leaders in this digital dispensation.

“I picked up the challenge and decided to set up a simple World Class Standard of teaching English Language, Mathematics and Science Reading for Nursery Schools.

“Sheila Nursery Series World Class English Book 1, Volume 3 and others have been recommended for every child in their elementary level by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council NERDC, Abuja.

According to her, for the Young minds to succeed academically, they must be subjected to quality academic drillings.

“Today, we are launching Sheila Nursery Series World Class English Book 1 Volume 3 writing by an experienced educationist, Mercy Kenneth.

She called on spirited individuals, governments and Nigerians to heartily support the project.

On his part, the book reviewer Prince Ufeh Sam, describe the Author, Mercy Kenneth as a well seasoned Teacher of high repute, an educationist per excellence, planner and manager.

“She has encased vast wealth of experience in teaching, spanning over thirty years.

“This and more orchestrated her to author this classic in series to include, World Class English, Mathematics and Science for Nursery Schools.

According to him, Sheila Nursery Series World Class is specifically designed to meet the needs of pupils both fast and slow learners in Nursery Schools in Nigeria and beyond.

“Each book in the series adopts methods to teach the basic skills in English such as reading, speaking, writing, comprehension and vocabulary.

“It contains charts, pictures, exercises and activities for pupil’s participation, evaluation and evaluation outcomes.

He said that the book is attractively designed with relevant cover, color pictures, bold print and text illustrations for explicit teaching, learning and assimilation.

“The content of this classic is in compliance with Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council’s curriculum. It contains lessons according to the Nursery Schools syllables, scheme of work and workbook for enhanced teaching and learning.

He pointed out that the book also contains careful and meticulously printed chapters on recitation of letters, understanding of English, identification of letters, oral letters, alphabetical work, ability to communicate in English and object identification.

“The Language and style used in the book are simple, concise, explanatory and comprehensible.

He urged educational administrators and academic supervisors to get copies of the book.

“Its contents are indeed a practical and classical demonstration of super best solution to the perennial multidimensional challenges, teachers, pupils and parents face in the process of teaching and learning at Nursery Schools level – he said.