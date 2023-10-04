Better days ahead for Epe Division, lawmaker assures

****Tobun commends Club Seventies initiatives

**** Promise to collaborate with the club on community development

In fostering socio-economic development and effective empowerment, a fourth-term Lagos lawmaker, Mr Abiodun Tobun, says better days are ahead of the residents of Epe Division.

Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave this assurance at an Interactive Session organised by Epe Club Seventies.

The session, titled “An Evening with an Influential Personality in Epe Division”, held at the club’s clubhouse in the Mejindade Compound, Ita Marun, Epe, Lagos State.

Tobun, who highlighted several efforts he had made to lobby infrastructural development to the division, said that while some were completed, a lot of projects were still ongoing.

He commended the club for the initiative of bringing personalities to their foral to interact about the development of the community in a conducive and relaxed atmosphere.

He emphasized that the development and progress of our immediate community should be a paramount goal of all and sundry.

” There is need for synergy between the leaders and the people they are leading.

” l thank the entire Club for deeming it fit to invite him to this important sitting where he feels so relaxed because he is in the midst of his people.

On electricity, the lawmaker reveal that Epe was supposed to supply Ajah and Ikorodu, electricity, because out of three National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) from the Federal Government, sometimes ago, Epe got one.

He explained that I32/33 KVA NIPP project was designed to come from Omotosho and the high- tension to pass through Poka, Odomola and other towns.

According to him, however, some families did not help the project, claiming ownership of the land where the project was sited.

He stated that he had to tell the then Gov. Babatunde Fashola(to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of the land, for it to be used for public purpose which he did,

Tobun, Chairman House Committee on Commerce, Industry and Trades,, however, lamented that due to some reasons, the project equipment were diverted to Molajoye area.

The lawmaker said: “My humble self and some stakeholders in Epe had done a lot on this electricity issue.

“Now, we have another site for the project at Oko Orisan and we need to get the equipment there by the Federal Government before it commences.

“The light we are enjoying now was done by the immediate past Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. This club needs to partner with us to proffer a lasting solution to this electricity problem.”

On road infrastructure, the lawmaker, who noted that there were three roads to Epe, namely; Ikorodu-Itoikin road, Lekki-Epe road and Ijebu Ode- Epe road.

Tobun said that he had put up motions at different administrations on the house on the deplorable roads to Epe and had carried out palliative work on the Ikorodu-Itoikin road.

“Because I want the best for Epe, I have approached the current Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, when he assumed office on the roads; and he approved 17.8 KM Eleko – Epe Road.

“The First Phase, Eleko – T – Junction Epe is now completed and I have also put up another motion on the bridge components of the road to be read on the floor of the house as soon as possible.

“The construction of the Second Phase Eleko – Abraham Adesanya is also ongoing and be delivered by March next year ( 2024). So, we are not resting on our oars, we here to do more and better days are coming,” he said.

Tobun explained that the state government was now in collaboration with the Federal Government on the federal road in the interest of the Lagos residents.

He pointed out that Ijebu – Ode- Epe Expressway was now completed and good for motorists.

Asked on move taken on the Rail Line to Epe, Tobun said that said that rail line had not been designed to get to Epe.

He added that he had facilitated the 450- Car Park capacity Jetty for Epe, at Aiyetoro, with two Ferries from LAGFERRY, to ease transportation for constituents.

On youths, the lawmaker said that he had empower so many youth with various skills, working equipments while also sponsoring G.C.E and JAMB Examinations for the Youth with free coaching classes.

“I am the first to build ICT Centre in Epe in order to improve the computer literacy of our youths, especially now that most exams are CBT based, ” he said.

He explained that he was working on a network of roads at Fowoseje and Oredegbe as well as opening up Abijan and Ladada to Elerangbe in order to reduce the traffic at Eleko.

Speaking, the President of the club, *Mr Hassan Adelaja* , said the purpose of the interactive session was to bridge the gap between those in various elective offices and the masses.

Hassan said that the interactive session, which was aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration between the club, local communities, and influential figures in Epe, marked the maiden edition of their initiative, with Hon. Tobun as the inaugural guest.

He said the session had provided them with what was still needed to be done for attitudinal change.

Highlighting numerous feats the club had achieved for the progress and development of Epe, which he said included, donations to General Hospital, Epe and Primary Health Centre, Youth Empowerment and Re-Orientation, sharing of pallatives during COVID-19 amongst other notable and laudable contributions.

“Our coming together is to develop Epe and have the Epe of our dream,” he said.

He said that the major priorities of the club, said: “Health is wealth. We want to focus much on the health issues of our people.

“We have a project already delivered to the Epe General Hospital. Also, in about five other PHCs in Epe Division

A Certificate of Commendation was presented to the guest and group photographs were taken with the honourable member.