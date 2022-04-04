Ramadan: Gov Zulum distributes foodstuffs,wrappers, cash to casual workers in Govt House

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

In the spirit of Ramadan fasting, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has distributed cash, rice and sugar to casual workers at the Government House Maiduguri.

The casual workers comprise 168, Government House, 68 Confer Cleaners working with Confer cleaning Services and 53 Environmental Vanguards working with the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA), who are all deployed to the Government House, Maiduguri.

While personally supervising the distribution at the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday, Governor Zulum said, “I must say that I’m proud of all of you for the hard work you’re putting in to ensure the cleanliness and effective maintenance of the Government House, you deserve to be assisted for your continued commitment and dedication to duties.”

He also distributed clothing materials to the workers and their spouses, urging them to use the opportunity of the Holy Month of Ramadan to pray for the full restoration of peace to all parts of the state.

“This is Ramadan and charity begins at home; that’s why I decided to support you with food stuff and some funds to support yourselves and family in this holy month”, Zulum said.

The Governor also use the medium to announce 200 per cent salary increase to the over 200 workers from N10,000 to N30,000 Monthly, stressing that the implementation of the new salary takes immediate effect.

Each casual worker went home with a 50 Kg of rice each, 10 Kg of sugar, five litres cooking oil, 2 Kg of beef, five yards of wrapper for women and five yards of brocade (Shadda) for men as well as N20, 000 cash.

