Maritime workers mull return of on-board security men, tally clerks on vessels

.. Bemoan increasing security threats at port formations

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Piqued by increasing security threats at the nation’s ports, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called for the return of Tally Clerks and On-board Security men on vessels berthing and operating in Nigerian waters.

The union lamented that port formations across the country have become very porous for vessels laden with dangerous cargoes such as illicit drugs, arms and ammunitions, among others.

The President General of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, who stated these when he fielded questions from journalists’ weekend in Lagos, called on the Federal government to return the Tally Clerks and On-boardship gangway security men to check the influx of dangerous cargoes.

Adeyanju also expressed dismay over the apparent refusal of International Oil Companies IOCs to implement the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act 2007, a Government Maritime Notice No. 106, 2014, warning that the workers would be forced to renew their suspended strike notice.

Government Marine Notice 106 applies to all companies and persons engaged in Stevedoring work, including Dock Labour Employers and Private Operators of any work location including Ports, Jetties, Onshore and Offshore Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals Inland Containers Depots, ICDS, off-Dock Terminal, Dry Ports and platforms.

Adeyanju lamented that government was loosing humongous revenue due to the breaching of extant laws, pointing out also that the refusal of IOCs to implement the Marine Notice 106 has exacerbated the atrocities and criminalities perpetrated at the ports and private jetties.

He said “If government wants to generate and earn more revenue, the government should return the Tally Clerks and On-board security men. The vessels coming into Nigerian Ports are not monitored. Anything can go out and come in.

“With On-board security men, we will be able to check what comes in goes out through the vessels. The Federal Government does not know what is in the ports.” “We do know more because we are on standby and receive information from our men on the field. The Tally Clerks and On-board security men should be reinstated to check the influx of illicit drugs and dangerous weapons and other prohibited cargoes”.

Adeyanju appealed to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silver, to show more commitment and interest in the Maritime sector, stressing that the Transportation Minister’s non-commitment to the sector is making the country to lose huge revenue.

He also urged both ministers to work together and investigate the refusal of the IOCs to the implementation of Marine Notice 106.

He warned that the union would renew the suspended strike notice if the government fails to take urgent steps to address the issue.