Two children die in Osun road crash

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Two children were killed and four others injured in a road accident on Sunday at Ipetu-Ijesa/Ilesa expressway, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command has disclosed.

The accident occurred seven kilometres away from Iwaraja junction around 2:44 p.m.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Paul Okpe, in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi said it involved a Howo Sino Truck and a Nissan bus with number plate WEN 397 AA.

According to Okpe, three adult males and three female children were involved in the accident killing two female children and injuring the other passengers.

He stated that the accident was as a result of over speeding, tyre burst and total disobedience to road traffic regulations by the motorists involved.

“There was a tyre burst in one of the vehicles leading to loss of control before the accident happened. The corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while the injured victims were taken to the same hospital for treatment,” the sector commander said.

Okpe further said that the command would sanction any motorists found violating the traffic rules and regulations.

