Ramadan: 100,000 Muslims get NASFAT’s support- President

Ibrahim Quadri

The National President Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fath Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulRauf said not less than 100,000 Muslims have been empowered since the beginning of Ramadan, saying more support is needed to cater for more people.

The Society annual Lailatul Qodri (Night of Majesty) which is slated for 5th April equivalent to 26th of Ramadan provides opportunity for more devotion to the worship of Allah.

Night of Majesty falls within the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Alhaji AbdulRauf made the disclosure at an opening remark during NASFAT IFTAR programme on Saturday at Radio/Lagos Hall, Ikeja, Lagos.

The President stated NASFAT is at the forefront of championing hope, saying despite the challenges in the country Muslims should have hope.for good fortunes.

He noted the Society’s new exco members were inaugurated in February, 2024 under the slogan of LEAD to pilot its affairs to more glorious heights.

According to him, the organization under him would be steadfast in a leadership posture to fill the gap in the global challenges, adding “We must go all out to provide adequate leadership.”

On Empowerment, the President disclosed not less than 100,000 members have been empowered since the beginning of Ramadan. He therefore called for more support so that other members would benefit.

He also noted that the Society would serve as Agent of Change. “We want to ensure that even after Ramadan we will feed more Nigerians and also empower our women.

“Our women will be taken care of and also not only take care of the girl-child education but also the boy-child.

“And lastly on Dawah, we have developed a robust programmes. We have trained people across Nigeria for people to know what Islam stands for. Aside the physical teaching, we also have online training for the people.”

Speaking as the representative of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile said the Governor is very much at home with the Muslims.

While reiterating on the need to have hope in the country, Akosile stated, “We should not join people who continue to run the country down. We should protect what we have as a country.”

The guest lecturer, Imam Uthman Animashaun, who spoke on the theme, ‘Despair not of the Mercy of Allah,’ said as human “We are bound to face challenges, it is to be noted that Allah’s mercy overrides evey obstacle.”

The Imam who is a member NASFAT, National Mission Board added, “The theme is derived from Q39:53. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) buttressed the point with the saying, Allah is more merciful to His creatures than the Mercy of mother to her child.

The Cleric explained that despite the level of atrocities prevalent in the country, Muslims should not lose faith in the Mercy of God in turning things around for good.

“One of the shortcomings of man is that we are concerned about things that are the concern of Allah. Let us have hope that Nigeria shall be great again,” the Cleric admonished.