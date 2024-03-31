Wike distributes food items to Muslims at Ramadan

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to cushion the effect of rising food prices as well as ensure that Muslims in the FCT break their fast with ease, the

FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, distributed food items to Muslims in the spirit of the Ramadan fast.

The Minister who was represented by the Head of Service, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Samuel Udo Atang, shared 5000 bags of rice, 1000 cartons of vegetable oil, 1000 cartons of sugar and 1000 cartons of milk at the Cyprien Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

Beneficiaries of the Ramadan largess were the 17 FCT graded chiefs, mosques in the FCT, including the six Area Councils, as well as welfare associations.

Demonstrating that every individual in the FCT mattered, Wike charged the Muslims to use the fasting period to pray for peace in the country, as well as for good health of President Bola Tinubu.

Director of Protocol in the office of the Minister, Sani Daura, in his welcome address, noted that the initiative was not a mere act of charity but a demonstration of the FCT Administration’s unwavering commitment to stand together, shoulder to shoulder with residents, in times of need.

Daura, while thanking the Minister for the gesture stated that the initiative also served as “a beacon of hope and solidarity, embodying the true spirit of Ramadan – a time of giving, compassion, and unity.”

In their separate responses, Chief Imam of the official residence of the FCT Minister, Ustaz Lawal Mustafa and Head, Bwari Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Bala Tsoho Musa, expressed gratitude to Wike, for reducing the hardship and helping the Muslims to observe the fast in a good state on mind.

The Minister had earlier on Saturday, in an Easter message to FCT residents, urged them to reach out to the needy among them and live sacrificial lives as Jesus Christ who gave his life that others may live.