Quest deepens innovation in the downstream sector, expands retail outlets across Lagos

Quest Oil & Engineering Services Limited, a foremost provider of premium petroleum products and owners of Ascon Oil Company has announced its reinvigorated strategy for the downstream sector.

Following the acquisition of Ascon Oil Company in 2019, the company has since embarked on a nationwide rebranding exercise to bring its multiple brand assets under the Quest umbrella. Capitalizing on its strategy to have a robust market presence, the indigenous energy provider has unveiled additional retail outlets in Lagos with the aim of providing value to its customers.In addition, Quest is promoting a digitally-friendly energy ecosystem through its deployment of Hi-Tech solutions across its service stations. The stations are strategically located at Ikota, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Iju (Agege) and Isolo Road, all in Lagos metropolis.

Subsequent upon the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari, some analysts have expressed mixed reactions about plans by the Federal Government to fully deregulate the downstream sector. Some were concerned about the possibility of an increase in pump price and subsequent impact on Nigerians. However, during the recent inauguration of the PIA implementation committee, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva assured stakeholders that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) would not automatically translate into hike in petrol price, adding that the price will be determined by the market.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Goke Dele, “our new expansion is aligned with the Federal Government’s agenda to reposition the downstream sector, attract investment, increase efficiency and promote job creation and livelihood. Our retail stations are among the safest and most efficient in the country”.

Furthermore, Goke remarked that “Every smart investor wants a partner with integrity and a long-term vision. This is the reason we have put extra measures to ensure product availability and cordial relationship with all our stakeholders. We are focused on providing excellent service by deepening digital penetration in the retail sector through our fully automated, fuel dispensing pumps and Point of Sale (POS) machines, which ensures high level of accuracy and efficiency” he said.

Accoriding to the Corporate Communications & Branding Manager, Gerald Moore, “our new brand identity signifies a renewed commitment to meet our customers’ growing demand for value. However, beyond what Quest stands for which is excellence and trust, by expanding our service base, we have demonstrated capacity to scale and compete favourably”.

Speaking on the recent reacquisition of its service station located at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, the General Manager, Business Operations, Dr. Ochuwa George said:

“our service station provides reliable supply of petroleum products for our customers living within Lagos-Lekki-Ikoyi axis and beyond. We want to assure our valued customers that we have made adequate arrangements to ensure that they have contant supply of clean fuel throughout the yuletide season”.

Quest Oil & Engineering Services Limited was founded by Goke Dele, a seasoned entrepreneur and an angel investor with over 20 years of both local and international experience in oil and gas industry. The company began in the Autocare servicing business, were it discovered a major flaw in the quality of petroleum products being distributed in the market and used on the engines. The company eventually saw the need to fully optimize quality control and management of these products while taking ownership of its distribution channels. With this in place, there was an enormous improvement in the performance of engines and increased customer satisfaction due to a reduction in maintenance cost. In view of this, the company decided to tackle this challenge on a bigger scale by broadening its chain of distribution and by providing quality products to not just the manufacturing or engineering industries but also to the everyday people.