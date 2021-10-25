2023: Dr Abiola Oshodi launches group to promote Tinubu’s candidacy

A Canada-based medical doctor, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, has concluded plans with his friends and associates to inaugurate a group, ‘Patriots of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, to promote the presidential candidacy of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by the national leader of the group, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, revealed that the group would focus on highlighting the qualities of the former and two-term democratically elected Governor of Lagos State and why Nigerians should allow him to fix the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges.

The statement read in part: “We are inaugurating our group, ‘Patriots of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Plot 788c Wuse ii Sani Abacha Expressway (Graceland garden and parks) in Abuja, the federal capital territory.”

“We also want to honour some notable Nigerians, including Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during the inauguration of the group and executives.

“The move became necessary because we need to let Nigerians think deeply and be very calculative in choosing who should be their president come 2023.

“We cannot afford to make any mistake which will be highly costly to our well-being in another four years.

“The former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been tested and had performed creditably well. He’s the Pathfinder of the new Lagos we have today”.

“It’s his template that all subsequent governors in the state have been using which has improved the economic strength of the state.

“The president Nigerians need at the moment is the one that will fix the security, economic and political challenges that we are currently facing in the nation.

“Many people don’t know who Tinubu is. Many don’t know about his achievements while on office as the governor of Lagos State. This amongst many others is what we want to enlighten the people on.”

