Ondo NSCDC arrests suspected job seekers’ swindler

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a notorious suspect who specializes in swindling desperate job seekers to N1.9million.

While parading the suspect, identified as Ige Ayodele, 44, from Okuta Elerinla Estate, Akure, the State Commandant, Dr Hammed Abodunrin, said the Counter-Terrorist Unit of the Command has been on a hunt for the suspect due to a series of complaints by over 19 victims.

The suspect confessed that he has a network of connections of Job offer with a supposed aide to a top Government functionary.

Hence, he collected a whopping sum of N1.9million from the victims between November 2019 and May 2020.

It was learnt that the suspect took a sum of N1.3million by Bank transfer to his personal First Bank Account No 2024392758.

From the statement volunteered by the Suspect, he claimed to have sent the money to one Mr. Adu for the job slot for NDLEA, Civil Defence and Federal Lecturing job having taken their credentials as well.

However, every effort to resolve the matter amicably proved abortive rather; Ige Ayodele was said to have repeatedly threatened the victims.

Abodunrin said at the expiration of the Command’s investigation, the suspect will be charged to Court for violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code Act 2006 and other extant laws.

He said the NSCDC as a Security Agency detest any act of obtaining by false pretense and job racketeering, urging the general public and desperate job hunters to refrain from giving money to fraudsters to avoid being swindled.

On behalf of the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the NSCDC Ondo State Commander appealed to the public to be patient and remain calm till the final recruitment process is concluded.

According to him, anyone caught in the act of obtaining money from innocent people would be charged to Court and made to face the music.

For a better society