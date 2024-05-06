Seplat Energy Named Daily Independent’s Indigenous Oil & Gas Company of the Year

… Also Emerges as The Industry’s Sustainable Energy Company for 2023

Seplat Energy PLC, leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has clinched the Daily Independent Newspaper’s Indigenous Oil & Gas Company of the Year Award.

The company was recognised for recording remarkable exploits in the Nigerian oil and gas sector while partnering local communities who are seen and treated as key stakeholders to its operations and overall corporate well-being through inclusive engagement models.

Speaking at the Independent Newspaper Award Ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend, the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of the Publication, Mr. Steve Omanufeme, said Seplat Energy was also recognised for its invaluable contributions to the Nigerian economy in many other ways since it was founded, including the supply of natural gas to the domestic market while helping to displace expensive and carbon-intensive oil based power, which dominates Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Omanufeme added: “In all of these, the Company creates direct and indirect employment, while enhancing expertise and technology across the nation’s energy value-chain.

“This award is to celebrate this Company that has stayed committed to its mission of leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity.”

The award ceremony was attended by leaders across industries in Nigeria, regulators, politicians, and other government leaders. Seplat Energy was represented at the event by General Manager, Finance, Adetaiwo Osindero; Associate General Counsel Corporate & Compliance, Adebowale Eboda; and Manager Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara.

In a related development, The Industry Newspaper at its 2024 Summit and Awards, also announced Seplat Energy as the Sustainable Energy Company of the Year whilst its Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe, was honoured as the 2023 Industry Pathfinder in Sustainability (Corporate).

The Publication noted that Seplat Energy has demonstrated the capacity to be responsible and adhering to the ethics of the business during the period under review.

Responding to the awards by Daily Independent and The Industry Newspapers, Seplat Energy thanked the publications for the recognition and commended them for their display of professionalism, tact and commitment to developmental reportage over the years.

The company thus reemphasized its resolve to leading energy transition in Nigeria with strong focus on the environment, communities and governance frameworks.