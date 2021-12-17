Prof. Ifeoma Utomi urges FG to increase funding to varsities to train more dentists

.Harps on programmes for early detection of malocclusion

Government and non-governmental agencies should assist in spearheading programmes to increase awareness and also enable screening programmes for early detection of malocclusion.

Professor of Orthodontics, Department of Child Dental Health, University of Lagos, Professor Ifeoma Linda Utomi, stated this while delivering the Inaugural Lecture of the University on “ Beauty, Braces and Being: Restoring The Smile, Transforming The Life” on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the JF Ade Ajayi Auditorium.

According to Prof. Ifeoma Utomi, the screening programmes for early detection of malocclusion would lead to early treatment of the cases and help to reduce the demand for comprehensive orthodontic treatment later in life especially as there is no commensurate increase in Specialist orthodontic manpower.

She also appealed to the Federal Government to increase funding to the Universities and Teaching Hospitals: so as to train more Dentists in the specialty of Orthodontics in order to restore the smile and transform the lives of a larger number of our people with malocclusion”.

Stating that the Dental Surgery degree programme is capital intensive both in terms of the basic equipment (dental chair) and the materials required consistently and perennially throughout the training, The Professor said: “The latter tends to be a constant source of consternation/ aggravation to those in authority. The Federal Government and the University management should appropriately address this by the provision of adequate funding”.

The don, who observed that the National Health Insurance policy as presently operated is not providing the expected deliverables, said: “There is a need for appropriate policies and legislation for the provision of subsidized care/treatment for those with very severe/ malocclusion, especially those in the lower socio-economic group and those with Special needs”.

In her 66-page inaugural lecture, Prof. Ifeoma Utomi highlighted how the different conditions of the dentofacial complex can negatively affect the beauty and overall well-being of people; and she showed how the Orthodontist by using appropriate appliances, knowledge and skill restores their smile, beauty and well-being and subsequently transforms their lives.

Prof. Ifeoma Utomi also highlighted the need for screening early treatment of malocclusion and increased access/care for those with special needs.

For a better society