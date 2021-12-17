Champion Newspapers Limited
Lords Worshippers Assembly Special Thanksgiving Service , 60th birthday of the General Overseer Rev Callistus Nkwo held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Guest Speaker  Rev William  Bendega, General Overseer The Lords Worshippers Assembly    Rev Callistus  Nkwo , his wife Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo , Pastor Olu Olugbamila his wife Onyekewe, during the Thanksgiving Service and 60th birthday of the General Overseer The Lords Worshippers Assembly  held in Lagos on 12/12/2021… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Rev Callistus Nkwo , his wife Rev (Mrs.) Helen, cutting his birthday cake with their daughter Favour (Left).

Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo ,her husband Rev Callistus  Nkwo ,Coming out for the thanks giving with their family .

Rev Callistus  Nkwo , his wife Rev (Mrs.) Helen, (both middle) cutting the birthday cake with women of The Lords Worshippers Assembly  .

L-r …Guest Speaker  Rev William  Bendega, Rev  Sunkanmi Obisesan, his wife Abiodun , General Overseer The Lords Worshippers Assembly   Rev Callistus  Nkwo , his wife Rev (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo , Pastor Olu Olugbamila his wife Onyekewe, Rev Kingsley Obinna.  during the Thanksgiving Service and 60th birthday of the General Overseer The Lords Worshippers Assembly  held in Lagos on 12/12/2021… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

