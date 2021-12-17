Seadogs group donates foodstuffs to leprosy patients in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrate Confraternity on Friday offered foodstuffs worth thousands of naira to people affected with leprosy at Ago Ireti community, Akure, in Ondo State.

The foodstuffs include a bag of rice, beans, a canton of fish, keg of red oil, yams, tissue papers, detergents, disinfectants, a bag of salt, a canton of tomatoes, and many other things.

The state President of ELPASO DDO DECK, Chinazom Nwankp, who donated the foodstuff on behalf of the association said that the gesture was to ensure vulnerable people also celebrated the festive season with joy.

Nwankpa said the Elpaso SSO Deck and Okavango Deck (South Africa Chapter) ably led by Patrick Ugheoke Sebastine, collaborated on the outreach.

According to him, the Association took upon itself to visit and help the people in the community with the relief materials.

He said, “We understand that our brothers and sisters who are removed from the public for our own safety also need us from time to time because they are separated from the society to protect and avoid the health implication of them coming out begging for alms in the society.

“Government is doing a bit but it is not enough, so, they rely on people like us and well-meaning Nigerians, just basically charity to survive.

“We decided that it would be a good thing to visit them, especially in this yuletide season so that as we rejoice and celebrate they can also celebrate too,” he said.

Nwankpa, who promised to pay JAMB and WAEC fees of four children of the inmates called on the Ondo State government and well-to-do members of the public to give their children free education and scholarship up to the university level.

“I learnt that government is paying them stipend and it has not been paid since July 2021 and there are 92 of them in this colony each representing a family in this community.

“We are calling, especially on the state government in this yuletide season to remember them and possibly pay the backlog of stipends and also consider an upwards review of the stipend so that they can take care of themselves and family.

“It will do us a lot of good if the government could leave up to their responsibility by giving scholarship and free education to their children because education is the key which can open a vista of opportunities for their children in the future,” he said.

The secretary of the community, Tunji Oluwatimilehin who appreciated the Association for the gesture said if other philanthropists could emulate the giant stride of the Association the world would be going round.

Oluwatimilehin, who said that NAS had been taking care of them in the settlement called on other associations and the government to help sponsor their children into school.

‘ He said Seadog has been coming here for a long time and they really tried for us, not only we the parents but also for our children.

“So, if other associations or government can help sponsor our children would be a big achievement on their part and our part because the children will lift us from abject poverty that we parents are facing at the moment.

“And we don’t want our children to eat the bitter fruit we the parents are eating at the moment. so, if we see people that can be taking care of our children we will be more than happy because they are trying to bring us and our children out of abject poverty”.

For a better society