Prioritize  peace, unity and progress in Anambra – Soludo charges community leaders.

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has charged community leaders in the state to prioritize peace, and unity progress in their communities.

Soludo stated this at Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State where he was a special observer for the  Isuofia Progressive Assembly (IPA) elections which held Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in the town.

The governor who, in a  remark, described the election as transparent, peaceful and violence-free said the state government was ready to support any community in the state which works towards achieving  peace  , unity and progress in Anambra and has same in the fore front of their scheme of work and developmental agenda for their communities.

Soludo urged the newly elected IPA executive , among who included Mr. Fidelis Okafor, President-General Mr, Otulu , Secretary General , Mr. Ogochukwu Ibeneme, 2nd Vice president, the financial secretary and treasurer among other officers to leave a legacy of peace,unity and  progress in Isuofia, adding  that the IPA should  give the Isuofia Main Market a face-lift among other things.

He assured  that  his administration would perform better than his predecessors’ adding that he would leave the state better than it was in his first tenure. This is even as he noted that  he had started  working for the  State in just less than two years and also urged  the communities in the state not to worry as he had not even completed  his  first tenure.

“I want to say  that  this IPA election is very peaceful, violence-free. I thank the IPA for keeping Isuofia. peacefully for six years since after I brokered  peace  in  this community, a thing for which you call me Dike Udo. I assure you of government assistance and support. I charge the new executive members of IPA elected today  to prioritize peace, unity and  progress in Isuofia. Anambra State government will support and assist any communities in the state that has peace, unity  and progress of the State and their communities as a priority in their developmental plan”, Governor Soludo said.

Responding, the President-General of IPA Mr. Fidelis Okafor who was flanked by his executive members assured  that his team would  work towards fostering peace, unity and progress  in Isuofia, stressing that it was peace and unity that would enable  the community  develop. He thanked the  the governor  for coming to  Isuofia to  observe the election  despite his tight schedule.
” We are grateful to  God. We thank His Excellency for coming to witness the  election for himself  .We assure your Excellency  that we will heed the charge. We will always  work towards peace, unity  and progress of  Isuofia”, Okafor  said.
1 of 514