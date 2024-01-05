Prioritize  peace, unity and progress in Anambra – Soludo charges community leaders.

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has charged community leaders in the state to prioritize peace, and unity progress in their communities.

Soludo stated this at Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State where he was a special observer for the Isuofia Progressive Assembly (IPA) elections which held Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in the town.

The governor who, in a remark, described the election as transparent, peaceful and violence-free said the state government was ready to support any community in the state which works towards achieving peace , unity and progress in Anambra and has same in the fore front of their scheme of work and developmental agenda for their communities.

Soludo urged the newly elected IPA executive , among who included Mr. Fidelis Okafor, President-General Mr, Otulu , Secretary General , Mr. Ogochukwu Ibeneme, 2nd Vice president, the financial secretary and treasurer among other officers to leave a legacy of peace,unity and progress in Isuofia, adding that the IPA should give the Isuofia Main Market a face-lift among other things.

He assured that his administration would perform better than his predecessors’ adding that he would leave the state better than it was in his first tenure. This is even as he noted that he had started working for the State in just less than two years and also urged the communities in the state not to worry as he had not even completed his first tenure.

“I want to say that this IPA election is very peaceful, violence-free. I thank the IPA for keeping Isuofia. peacefully for six years since after I brokered peace in this community, a thing for which you call me Dike Udo. I assure you of government assistance and support. I charge the new executive members of IPA elected today to prioritize peace, unity and progress in Isuofia. Anambra State government will support and assist any communities in the state that has peace, unity and progress of the State and their communities as a priority in their developmental plan”, Governor Soludo said.

Responding, the President-General of IPA Mr. Fidelis Okafor who was flanked by his executive members assured that his team would work towards fostering peace, unity and progress in Isuofia, stressing that it was peace and unity that would enable the community develop. He thanked the the governor for coming to Isuofia to observe the election despite his tight schedule.

” We are grateful to God. We thank His Excellency for coming to witness the election for himself .We assure your Excellency that we will heed the charge. We will always work towards peace, unity and progress of Isuofia”, Okafor said.

#