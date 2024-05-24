NBA Ikeja tells students they can get a lawyer when they report child abuse

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch began on Wednesday and told Primary and Secondary School students that they can get a lawyer to represent them in court whenever they report child abuse to them.

Lawyers from the Human Rights Committee of the NBA Ikeja Branch carried out a sensitisation on Children’s Rights as part of its 2-day school outreach at the Ikeja Junior High and Senior High School, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The school outreach was themed ‘Zero Tolerance for Child Abuse: Speak Out’ and featured presentations on basic children’s rights.

The chair of the NBA Ikeja Human Rights Committee, Mrs Tracy Amadigwe-Dike told the students that their importance to society led to the formulation of rights for children.

Amadigwe-Dike told the students that their human rights as contained in the Child Rights Laws of Lagos State are meant to protect them from physical, emotional and sexual abuses.

She said, “Harsh words touch children’s reasoning and mindset. Some parents even speak harshly to their children, but nobody is meant to breach these rights.”

Amadigwe-Dike who is also the Vice Chair of the NBA Ikeja Branch told the students that they should not be afraid to report sexual abuse when they occur around them.

“We have gotten many cases of sexual abuse and that has become worrisome to us,” she said.

“Even if it is your parents that abuse you, it is wrong. The law does not allow for it.

“As a student, if a teacher touches you or makes unwanted advances you have to report it to us at the Legal Clinic held every Thursday morning and we promise to help you get represented in court” the Human Rights chair added.

Other members of the committee addressed the students on other human rights as can be found in the Lagos State Child Rights Act.

Mrs Linda Idiwe spoke on the right against discrimination, while Mrs Nonye spoke on the right to education.

Mrs Chinenye Ude spoke on the right addressing the exposure of children to the use of narcotics and any psychotropic substances while Mr Adebo Williams spoke on the developmental roles of Lagos state, society and parents for children.