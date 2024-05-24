Champion Newspapers Limited
FCT Airlifts 7th Flight of Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, Total of 2,151 So Far

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has airlifted 2,151 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage, with 826 more to go.

The airlift began on May 15, 2024, to send 2,977 pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory.

The seventh flight, Air Peace flight APK7916, departed Abuja at 15:03 hrs with 310 FCT pilgrims, including 185 males and 125 females, and is expected to land in Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport at 8 pm Nigeria Time.

The Director of the Board, Malam Abubakar Adamu Evuti, expressed appreciation for the administration’s support and assured pilgrims of experienced officials and accommodations in Makkah to facilitate their daily prayers.

He warned against indiscipline and encouraged pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

The administration has taken proactive measures to ensure adequate welfare for the intending pilgrims throughout the exercise, and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, expressed confidence that the 2024 FCT hajj operation would be better than the previous ones.

