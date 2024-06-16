Gov Mutfwang signs $500m MoU with COMAPI to make Plateau medical tourism hub

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

In a bid to fulfill his campaign promise of making Jos, the Plateau State capital a medical tourism destination, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has signed an agreement to build BOMO International Hospital in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The $500 million initiative aims to transform Jos into a hub for medical tourism, leveraging the state’s conducive climate for healing.

Governor Mutfwang, who signed the agreement with the Central Office for Major Projects and Investment (COMAPI), highlighted the hospital’s potential to enhance healthcare delivery across the state.

He praised the initiative as a pivotal step towards offering high-quality and affordable medical services to the citizens.

COMAPI’s Company Secretary, Asama Matthew Ahinche, underscored the project’s partnership with international financiers, and said it aims to reduce medical tourism abroad and ensure accessible healthcare locally.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will see BOMO International Hospital operating on a ten-hectare plot donated by the local communities, under a Build-Operate-and-Transfer model over a decade.

With this development, Plateau State anticipates significant advancements in its healthcare sector, promising a brighter future for its citizens.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng