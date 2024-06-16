Champion Newspapers Limited
Children’s department of St Anne’s Catholic Church Ibeshe Ikorodu Lagos celebrates Lucia Badmos on her birthday

Mrs. Lucia Badmos who is the coordinator of the Children’s Church of St Anne Catholic Church Ibeshe Ikorodu Lagos, an outstation of St Patrick’s Catholic Parish Owode Ibeshe Ikorodu Lagos marked her birthday with children of the church on Sunday June 16,2024 Photo show Mrs. Badmos (middle) surrounded by the children in a pre birthday celebration as her birthday holds today, June 17,2024.
