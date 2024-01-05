Ex-Senate President Anyim, Umahi, Gov Nwifuru, Onu, Others bags Award  of Excellence in Ebonyi State

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and the Minister of Works Engr David Umahi among others on Thursday bagged Awards of Excellence, at the maiden edition of Cultural Carnival, organized by the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the National Assembly Hon Dr Nkemkanma Kama.

Other awardees at the occasion ex-Governor of Old Abia State and APC Presidential Aspirant Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Governor Francis Nwifuru, Mr Jester Agwu (Entrepreneur) Chief Gideon Osi, and Chief Ifeanyi Odii.

This was the climax of activities marking the event held on Thursday at the Egunkwo Onicha Central School in Onicha Local Government Area Ebonyi State

The Constituency comprised of three Local Governments namely Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo respectively

Speaking at the occassion, Hon Dr Nkemkanma Kama, said that the event was organized to foster the bond of unity among the constituents.

‘Truly am convinced that our culture when we’ll packaged could serve as Tourists attraction and a product worth selling even to the West and a veritable means of development and promotion of Peace in our Constituency”

Hon Kama said that the Ohanivo Cultural Carnival, was designed to showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the people.

“The Carnival is expected to serve as a unifying symbol for our people, the reminder that we are one indivisible people”

According to him,”the essence of this event is for us to meet, unite and showcase our potentials to the outside world”

“It is one of the means of promoting unity and peaceful co-existence in Ohaozara, Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency Ebonyi State.

“Culture is said to be the Lifeblood of any thriving society, and is best expressed in the way we tell our Stories, celebrate and enteryainoursekves’

“We are all aware that unity in the Constituency will uplift the development and progress of our people'”

“One of my primary focus as your representative is to promote Peace and Unity among ourselves,

In an address, one of the Awardees Mrs Rosemary Nwakaego Emmanuel, commended the lawmaker for the recognition accorded to them”

‘This award will spur us to continue to embark on programmes and policies that will have positive impact on the life’s of our people”

In a remark, the Traditional Ruler of Enu-Uburu Autonomous Community Eze Godwin Akpamdu, commended Hon Nkemkanma Kama for the initiative stressing that the carnival was the first of it’s kind in the Constituency.

In attendance at the event included Traditional Rulers, Chairmen of Local Government , youth groups, women organizations, political Associates .

Others included Community Leaders, Cultural Troupes, Opinion Leaders, Ebonyi Women Traders Association (Onicha Chapter), and political gladiators.