National Hospital Abuja denies referring popular actor Zack Orji to  private hospital

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The National Hospital Abuja has denied referring the popular actor Zack Orji to a private hospital in Abuja.

Statement of the National Hospital, signed by the Spokesperson, Tayo Haastrup, for the Chief Medical Director said it only stabilised the actor on arrival before he was later moved away by the relatives.

It said: “The attention of the National Hospital Abuja has been drawn to a publication insinuating that the Apex hospital referred the Nigerian Actor Zack Orji to a private hospital in Abuja.

“To set the record straight, the actor, who was brought in on New Year’s Eve and admitted to the intensive care unit, was stabilized by National Hospital Abuja and moved to the ENT ward. Later in the day, he was transferred to the orthopedic ward, where our surgeons began preparing him for surgery.

“However, the relatives of the patient signed a form “Leaving Against Medical Advice” on January 1, 2024. This thwarted all preparations for his surgery.

“Nevertheless, the Management of National Hospital Abuja wishes him a speedy recovery.