 Ijaw political group,IZON-IBIE POLITICAL FRONT, commends Gov. Diri, Dickson for show of solidarity, peaceful settlement

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Prominent Ijaw socio-political group,The Izon-Ibie Political Front (IIPF), has commended for the collaborative efforts of the Former Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Seriake Dickson, and current governor, Senator Douye Diri, at rallying support for the peaceful resolution for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In a New Year message addressed to the trio, the IIPF express gratitude for their united front and acknowledges the importance of standing together to address the multifaceted challenges facing Governor Fubara and Rivers State.

According to the group,despite not taking sides in the crisis rocking Rivers State, the show of support and unique alliance signify a powerful display of solidarity, transcending political affiliations and highlighting the strength derived from unity.

Walter George, the spokesperson for IIPF, said, “The unity demonstrated by Senator Seriake Dickson and Senator Douye Diri in supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a testament to their commitment to regional stability and progress. It sets a positive precedent for collaborative governance.”

The IIPF recognizes the intricate nature of the current political landscape, particularly the ongoing tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nysemo Wike, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister.

The group viewed the joint support from Bayelsa’s former and current governors as a significant step toward resolving these challenges.

“As a group, we stand firm in solidarity with you during this challenging period and we know this is a test of leadership and it can be surmounted through unity and strategic collaboration. “

The group called on all stakeholders involved to prioritize open dialogue and peaceful resolutions, fostering an environment conducive to the overall progress and well-being of the Niger Delta region.

In the spirit of the New Year, the IIPF extends warm wishes to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Senators Seriake Dickson and Douye Diri, and all citizens of the region.

The group expressed optimism that the combined efforts of these esteemed leaders will significantly contribute to the resolution of the current political challenges, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous and harmonious future for the people of the Niger Delta.

Furthermore, the IIPF encourages a sustained commitment to inclusivity and participatory governance.

The group also advocated for continuous dialogue among all stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of finding common ground to build a resilient and cohesive political environment.

As part of their commitment to transparency, the IIPF pledges to closely monitor and engage with the ongoing developments.

“Be rest assured that we are monitoring the situation and ready to act as a mediator, fostering constructive discussions that lead to solutions beneficial to all parties involved”.

[1:35 PM, 1/4/2024] Cnl Bayelsa Lizzy: Good afternoon sir, please how can I get the recent publication, or better still the contact number of the circulator thank you sir