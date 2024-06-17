DMGS building collapse: One confirmed dead, 2 rescued

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Director of Operations, Dennis Memorial Grammar School, (DMGS), Onitsha, Anambra State, Dr. Chijioke Ojji has revealed the death of one person from the collapsed building in the school on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Orji in a statement made available to our correspondent said that three people were discovered trapped in the the collapsed building but one Gideon Ezeigwe who was among them was found dead during the rescue operation.

He said, “The DMGS Centenary building collapsed on June 12, 2024, at approximately 1:00 AM.

“Unfortunately, three people were trapped, and despite rescue efforts, the third

individual, Gideon Ezeigwe, was found deceased. We extend our condolences to his family and they have our support in dealing with this tragic loss.”

Orjii said that though the cause of the collapse is still unknown, that there is an ongoing investigation by the Standards

Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria

(COREN), the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ASPPB), and the Nigerian Police.

According to him, the school management is cooperating fully with the different bodies to ensure transparency and accountability.

While commending the bravery of volunteers and the support of the Anambra State government, the Fire service, and other responders, the Director of Operations maintained that its priority remains the safety of everyone involved and also securing the site.

He urged the public to rely on official updates and avoid social media speculations, promising that it will continue to share factual information as the investigation unfolds.

