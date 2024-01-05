Gov Fubara tasks Ogonis on peace, unity

…Places premium in urbanisation of Ogoniland

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The people of Ogoni ethnich nationality in Rivers State have been charged against division among themselves, and urged them to work in unity with the state government to enthrone sustainable peace and security across the four local government areas of Ogoni land and Rivers State.

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara gave the charge while speaking on Thursday at the 31st Ogoni Day celebration in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, and headquarters of Ogoni ethnic nation.

Governor Fubara, represented at the event by his deputy, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Odu, said his administration has places priority on urbanising all communities in ogoniland.

He stressed that the urbanisation of the area by his administration úwill start manifesting when the ongoing reconstruction of internal roads in Bori Town is seen extended to other communities in the council.

“We do not joke with all the LGAs in the senatorial district and Ogoni is a major block in this senatorial district.

“Bringing development to Ogoni is something that is top priority of this administration. You know that we have talked about electricity in Ogoni land. We have talked about security in Ogoni land and these are top priorities of this government.”

Governor Fubara stressed the need to maintain a peaceful atmosphere that would help in achieving improved development activities in area and enjoined them to embrace peace.

“I want to plead with everyone, let us put our hands together and bring peace to prevail across the state because without peace there will be unnecessary division. We don’t need that now,” he added.

Chairman of the occasion, and Gbenemene Tai, who spoke for the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, King Samuel Nnee, said Ogoni day celebration avails them an opportunity to renew and resolve to jealously guide the freedom and right God has given to Ogoni people.

Earlier, Chairman of Khana Local Government area, Dr. Thomas Bariere harped on the need for Ogoni people to unite, look inwards, harness their strength and work assiduously to achieve a better ogoniland as envisaged.

In his solidarity speech, Marvin Yobana asserted that Ogoni people are equal, feeling same pain and joy together while hating injustice, deprivation and marginalization.