President Buhari condoles with family of Veteran Broadcaster, Fabio Olanipekun

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family of veteran sports broadcaster, Adesola Fabio Olanikpekun, praying for God’s comforting arms over all loved ones.

President Buhari also condoles with members of staff of Nigeria Television Authority, where Olanikpekun worked for many years, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigeria Guild of Editors over the loss of the veteran.

The President notes that the renowned broadcaster brought a lot grace, style and diligence to his work, setting a good example for many, and encouraging the growth of sports in Nigeria.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.

