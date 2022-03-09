Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari condoles with family of Veteran Broadcaster, Fabio Olanipekun

News
By Peter
10

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family of veteran sports broadcaster, Adesola Fabio Olanikpekun, praying for God’s comforting arms over all loved ones.

President Buhari also condoles with members of staff of Nigeria Television Authority, where Olanikpekun worked for many years, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigeria Guild of Editors over the loss of the veteran.

The President notes that the renowned broadcaster brought a lot grace, style and diligence to his work, setting a good example for many, and encouraging the growth of sports in Nigeria.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6167 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Ebonyi 2022 IWD: 11 persons convicted for perpetrating GBV…

Sanwo-Olu Is Silverbird Man of The Year

FCTA reiterates commitment to win the battle against illegal…

Apple suspends all product sales in Russia

1 of 458