Anambra indigenes in Lagos, Second Meeting of the year held in March

L-r... President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Tony  Anosike,  Chief host Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu  Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA Eze Jude Nnaemeka  Arinze his wife Lolo Ugoeze, Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha and Eze Tony  Anosike, during the second  Meeting of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos  held on 6/3/2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Eze Ndigbo Onigbogbo Eze Tony  Anosike, President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh; Chief host Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu  Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA Eze Jude Nnaemeka.

L-r.. Patience Akanite; Onyinye Oguzie, Director Alarts Global Mrs Oguchi Obiefuna.

L-r…Okecukwu Uzoogburum, Chief Emeka Ikeh and high Chief Ogbonnah paul.

L-r… Deputy woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche; Uchenna Nwankwo and Ezemegwalu Peter Demonian .

Cross Section of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos  during their Second  Meeting of the year held in March 6/3/2022…PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

