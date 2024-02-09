Pre-Disconnection Notice: Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

THE interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Globacom Limited has been resolved.

Nigerian Communications Commission disclosed this on Thursday in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs Department, Reuben Muoka.

This development between both firms occurred within the 21-day grace period the NCC gave Glo in January.

61.54 million mobile subscriptions (as of November 2023) on Glo’s network were at risk of getting disconnected from making calls to MTN before now.

In January, the NCC announced that Glo subscribers might be barred from making calls to MTN lines due to the non-settlement of interconnect charges.

It stated that its directive might take effect at the expiration of a 10-day notice period.

The commission later extended its notice by 21 days after the expiration of the first.

But in a recent statement delivered to Daily Champion in Abuja, the NCC said the issue has been settled.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Communications Commission is pleased to announce that the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. and Globacom Limited has been amicably resolved.

“In accordance with this resolution, the disconnection approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom has now been withdrawn.

“Following its initial public notice, the commission with the aim of mitigating any potential disruptions to subscribers undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.”

It further reiterated the commission’s strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licences, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

This statement serves as a reminder of the Commission’s commitment to fostering a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria,” it added