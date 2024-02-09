No fuel price hike now, NNPCL assures Nigerians, moves to strengthen relationship with CBN to guarantee seamless operations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. assures the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country.

However, The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, have reviewed the decision of the NNPC Ltd. to domicile a significant portion of its revenues and other banking services with the CBN.

Following their meeting in Abuja on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the NNPC Ltd. and CBN Chiefs noted the value created by the decision for all parties, especially in providing the NNPC Ltd. with an improved platform for managing its cash holding obligor limits in commercial banks set by the Board of Directors.

The CBN has provided enhanced digital platforms for all transactions and has established specific limits to manage NNPC Ltd. transactions.

Both parties have also committed to further strengthening the collaboration to ensure seamless operations of the commercial NNPC Limited and noted that NNPC Ltd. continues to have banking transactions with commercial banks as required.