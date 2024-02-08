Jimoh Ibrahim joins Ondo guber race

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The lawmaker representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, has announced his intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Besides, he assured that President Bola Tinubu as a strong democrat, would not impose any candidate as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state

Ibrahim, who spoke in Akure on Thursday, also said the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, would boost his chances of becoming the next Governor.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu would allow a free and fair primary to enable the best candidate to emerge.

The Senator declared that he was the oldest contestant among other aspirants, saying: “I have ran election twice in my lifetime, one of which I contested for governorship position in 2003, and none of these contestants was on that ballot”.

He emphasized that President would never compel them to go and work for the incumbent Governor.

The APC governorship candidate said: “The President can only appeal that he prefers one person if you can prefer him and if you cannot, go and do your election. So the President cannot say that I have taken this person so all of you should go and sit down. Even Buhari, who is very clueless about anything, can never do that”.

He disclosed that the economy and security would be part of his cardinal programmes for the state, adding that he would empower the state Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun with modern technology to enable it to combat criminals effectively.

On security, he said” one of the areas we are looking at is to ensure that everybody in Ondo State can go to sleep with their eyes closed and that’s top most of our priority. Mapping every system, the tactical operations of Amotekun have to come more distinct into technology; I want an Amotekun that is Information Technology informed because I have PhD in war.

Already, some other aspirants within the APC apart from Jimoh Ibrahim are the incumbent governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, a former Member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin, the former Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Oladunni Odu, a former governorship aspirant of the APC, Chief Olusola Oke and Dr Paul Akintelure.

