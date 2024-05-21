Breaking: Lagos Speaker, Obasa loses father

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has lost his father.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, he noted, Pa Suleimon Atanda Obasa, a businessman, passed on at the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 83.

“Baba Obasa, a loving family man and community leader in his lifetime, was a successful businessman in the oil and gas and in the transportation sectors owning filling stations.”

According to the Speaker’s spokesman, Pa Obasa was also reputed for his success in farming, through which many citizens have always been empowered.

A devout Muslim, Pa Obasa dedicated his life to the service of Allah and mankind taking care of the needy and the less privileged.

He is survived by his wives, children and grandchildren among whom is the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

His remains would be interred at 4pm in the Agege (Old Abeokuta Motor Road) area of Lagos State, according to Islamic rites.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng