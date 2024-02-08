Champion Newspapers Limited
Fashola, Femi Gbajabiamila, Hamzat, Chief Akande and others at the public presentation of Nigerian Public Discourse: The interplay of empirical evidence and hyperbole in Lagos

Representative  of the President and Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila (middle), the author and immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN (2nd right), the author’s wife, Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola (2nd left), Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Femi Hamzat (right) and All Progressives Congress chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande (left) during the public presentation of the book: “Nigerian Public Discourse: The Interplay of Empirical Evidence and Hyperbole,” by Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN at the Banquet Hall, Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

