Poverty eradication: Eminent individuals laud  Primate Ayodele

Eminent individuals from within and outside Nigeria on Sunday commended the founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele on his contribution to poverty eradication in the society.

They made the commendation during the grand finale of Ayodele’s annual thanksgiving programme, entitled ’21 days of unlimited praise.’

Dignitaries from different sectors such as politics, traditional institutions, security agencies, religious organizations, international organizations, and many others graced the event which held at the Oke Afa, Ejigbo, Lagos, headquarters of the church.

Some of these individuals were the former President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, Ekiti State governor represented by Commissioner of Special Duties, Adeniyi Dolamu, Taraba State governor represented by the SGF, Chief Gebon Kataps and Abia State governor represented by Mr. Kenneth C. Ahia, SAN.

Others were the Ogoga of Ikere land, HRM Oba Samuel Adejimi Alagbado, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, represented by HRM Oba Muraina Adebanjo Adedini, Ojora Of Ijoraland, HRM Oba Fatai Oyeyinka Aromire Oora represented by four chiefs, Aloro of Ogbon Iloro Ijebu-Ijesha, HRH Oba Jegede Idowu Ojuolape, Council of Chiefs, Ogoga Ikere Land, Chief Of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, represented by Brig. General Adetuyi, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN OFR CFR, Prof. Babajide Abidogun and several ambassadors including Ambassador B. Ekpenyong, Ambassador Dr Anthony Chinedum among others.

The former Zambian president, who regretted his absence through his representative, described Ayodele as a father and friend who has been a source of strength to him.

He congratulated him on the massive occasion while extending prayers to the man of God. He also brought greetings from the Zulu King, Misuzulu Sinqobile KaZwelithini who expressed his wish to host the man of God in his palace.

The Taraba State Governor described Ayodele as a father to the state.

He revealed that the state will be commissioning a palliative market in a couple of weeks where the prices of good items will be crashed just like Ayodele has done twice in order to reduce hardship.

He said: ‘’Primate Ayodele is a father to Taraba State. On behalf of the state, we want to appreciate and assure you that we will always be part of this church. In a couple of weeks, the government will also commission 2,600 blocks of Kefas Palliative Market where the prices of food items will crash. We will buy the goods and reduce the price for the people in order to reduce hardship.’’

Also, the International Society of Diplomats (ISD) led by Ekpenyong, decorated Primate Ayodele as a global diplomat with a specially-crafted artistic plaque in recognition of his global impact in nation building. The society described the Primate as the first person to be presented with the phenomenal honour.

As it is known that the 21 days annual thanksgiving programme has been all about philanthropic activities, the grand finale wasn’t any different as Ayodele engaged in massive empowerment programmes for church members, community members, journalists, and others during the event to the surprise of dignitaries.

The man of God started off his philanthropic acts for the day with one of the guest artistes, Adeyinka Alaseyori whom he described as a very humble person.

Ayodele explained to the crowd how the musician has never charged him or collected a dime for her performances.

To appreciate her humility, the man of God handed her a cheque of N2.5 million and promised her an exotic jeep later in June this year.

Ayodele, known for his philanthropy and support of talented individuals, was deeply moved by Yinka Alaseyori’s humility and respect, especially in her interactions with others in the music industry.

In a statement, he mentioned that Alaseyori’s humility and respectfulness has set herself apart as a shining example in the industry.

Continuing, Ayodele laid the foundation for a low-cost estate that will be sold to members of the church and community at very subsidized prices upon completion.

The ground breaking activity was carried out by the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Council of chiefs, Olanipekun SAN, and the representative of Ekiti State Governor.

The Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti appreciated Ayodele for his thoughts towards the needy and less privileged in the society.

He explained that the low-cost estate would be beneficial to the people of the community especially at a time when it’s difficult to be home owners.

In his reaction, Olanipekun described Ayodele’s philanthropic activities as the true message of Christ to the church.

‘’My dear Primate, you are doing what the church should do. There must be contiguity between the church and the people; this is the essence of Christ’s message to us. We have got to a stage where the church shouldn’t be declaring surplus yet members are poverty stricken. God will bless and honour you for what you are doing. Government cannot do it alone, people are hungry, thirsty, homeless but you are easing their burdens with all of these’’, he said.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele gave out three cars to his pastors and a veteran journalist, Mr. Tade Asifat, making it the 10th car the man of God has given out since the beginning of his 2024 annual thanksgiving programme.

Other philanthropic gestures at the grand finale include payment of JAMB forms, scholarships for tertiary education, distribution of glasses, presentation of home equipment like refrigerators, hair dryers, industrial machines, health support empowerments, gifting of medications, to mention but a few.

Primate Ayodele’s 21 days of unlimited praise started on January 29 with visits to schools, police stations, hospitals, and houses of church members.

The man of God has commissioned a sophisticated bakery where bread will be sold at subsidized rate, an ultra-modern healthcare centre where church and community members will have access to quality healthcare services, laid the foundation of a mosque building, given out 10 cars, 10 tricycles, to mention but a few.

