Ondo declares Thursday, Friday holidays for Akeredolu’s burial

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has declared Thursday, 22nd and Friday, 23rd of February 2024 as public holidays in the State.

This is in honour of the former Governor of the State, Late Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

The two work-free days will allow the people of the State to participate in the burial activities of the former Governor which began last week and will end on Sunday with Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrew’s Church lmola, Owo, the hometown of the late Governor.

For a better society

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx