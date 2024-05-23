Crisis in LP deepens as NLC appoints Omar to head transition c’ttee.

Obi, Abure united on reconciliation, Party clarifies

.Rallies aggrieved stakeholders for peace, partnership

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja and AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission has appointed the former President of the NLC, Abdulwaheed Ibrahim Omar chairman of the newly constituted Labour party Transition Committee

The committee which has Prof Sam Amadi, Abiodun olamusu as Co chairmen, Nnawuihe Nwauwa as secretary, is to work for the conduct of Labour party congress within 90 days of its constitution.

Speaking to newsmen at the Labour Party Stakeholders meeting in Abuja yesterday, the Vice Chairman of the NLC political commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku said the committee was constituted in view of the leadership vacancies that existed in the party which needed to be filled for the progress of the party

He also announced the constitution of 13 sub-committee to do the business aspect of the administration of the transition committee by working with it to come out with successful convention in three months.

The vice chairman of the commission further informed that members of the committee were drown from all stakeholders across board, stating that all organs of the party, including the National Working Committee have been carried along in the decision.

He said with the constitution of the transition committee, there is no more leadership issues in the party, adding that the committee will set the stage for a Labour Party that will be fully accepted by Nigerians.

Making his acceptance speech, the former NLC president, Abdulwaheed Omar said his committee will conduct a convention that will cut across all stakeholders at all levels including the local government level.

He declared the Nnewi convention by Julius Abure led Labour party as a nullity and said the only leadership of Labour party known to the congress today, is the leadership of the Transition committee which he chairs.

Omar stated that his committee will immediately begin work by converging on Thursday to put modalities in place for proper take off, assuring Nigerians of a better Labour Party.

Earlier, the representative of the candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 Presidential Election, Mr. Peter Obi at the event, Tanko Yunisa, said Obi’s presence at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja was not to endorse Julius Abure led executive but was there to address some candidates of AMAC. He however said Mr Obi is out to make peace in the party.

Meanwhile, The Labour Party on Wednesday has said that it is in solidarity with the party’s National Leader and Presidential Candidate at the 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi on his call for reconciliation among members and stakeholders of the party.

The party made this known reacting to a. Statement issued by the spokesman for the party’s National Leader, Dr. Tanko Yinusa, where he claimed the visit to the party’s National Leadership yesterday, was reconciliatory and not an endorsement.

In a Statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said the call for reconciliation is in line with the mandate of the National Leadership, led by Barr. Julius Abure, to bring together all stakeholders of the party.

Ifoh who described the visit as a “Noble step” towards the progress of the party, also warned against twisting the “well intentioned visit” of the party’s National Leader.

He called on the aggrieved members of the party to join hands with the parry to ensure that the party achieves greater successes.

The statement reads; The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to a statement issued by the spokesperson to our National Leader, Peter Obi titled, ‘Obi visits to LP, Reconciliatory, not endorsement…’ Dr. Tanko Yinusa wherein he tried to twist the well intentioned visit of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate on the leadership of the party.

“As a party we are pleased that our leader has chosen to reconcile all aggrieved members and stakeholders of the party. This noble step taken by Mr. Obi is in line with the call made by the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure during his maiden press conference last week titled ‘Triumphant Resumption of Abure led NWC’ wherein he pleaded with all the warring parties including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to sheath their swords and join in the rebuilding process in the party.

“Peter Obi’s visit and speech on Tuesday during the FCT solidarity rally has been variedly described in some quarters as an endorsement on the Abure leadership being his very first visit after the successful National Convention of the party held in March. But to us as a party we cherish this visit on whatever nomenclature as a positive wind blowing on the party.

“We believe that very soon, the reconciliatory efforts will be consummated and metamorphose into a political force that will usher in a government that will liberate Nigerians from the shackles of maladministration we are presently facing in the country.

“Finally, we urge the NLC and its Political Commission to understand that we are not the foe, and to see us as an ally in the battle to rescue Nigeria. They should emulate the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) which has shown greater understanding and willingness to partner with the Labour Party in our efforts to make a new Nigeria possible.” Ifoh concluded.