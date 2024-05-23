Elebuibon demands recognition for African Traditional Religion (ATR) from FG…..Unveils N200m Temple in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Far-famed Osogbo-based Ifa priest in Osun State, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has demanded recognition for African Traditional Religion, asserting that it is well long overdue for the government to grant such formal recognition.

Speaking in Osogbo at the official unveiling of a N200 million Idin Ileke Temple, a place of worship for traditionalists, on Tuesday, Elebuibon stressed that ATR, if properly recognized, would generate billions of dollars in revenue for the county’s economy.

With a hall equipped with solar panels and spaces set aside for offering atonement, the building will host weekly worship sessions and other events for the followers of various deities.

Long before religion spread to other continents, Elebuibon claimed that ATR was still the most enduring, serving as a unifying force that binds Africans together.

He said: “The Federal Government must recognise that the African Traditional Religion is our only means of cultural identity. Besides, if it is properly recognised, it can generate revenue in billions of dollars for the country’s economy.

“This building is the first of its kind in the country. It is our moderate contribution to traditional religion with a view to enriching our heritage as a people.”

Speaking on behalf of the building committee, Ogundeji Elebuibon stated that money was generated for the project by some of the state’s traditionalist apprentices as well as by traditionalists worldwide through voluntary donations.

Elebuibon, who served as the Treasurer of the committee, stated that: “We raised funds for this project through donations by adherents of traditional religion in the state and beyond. We have godchildren all over the globe and they all contribute money and send to us.

“We spent about N200m on this project and the construction work was completed within 22 months.

“This project is significant. With this kind of place of worship, we won’t lose more members to Western religion. It is important for us to have a place where we can worship Olodumare. It will keep our members together. We have our worship on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 pm”.

