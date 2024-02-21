Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has warned that the Council will only accept taxpayers who present bank tellers of their payment into the council’s account

The Chairman who gave this warning when he Addressed journalists in a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, lamenting the preference of tax payers in the council to boycott payment of revenue to the council’s confers.

Maikalangu said that the tax payers prefer to pay cash to fake agents and get reduction, instead of paying to the council’s bank account for accountability.

He hunted that many fake revenue agents have been arrested in different parts of the council and that, henceforth, only taxpayers who present bank tellers of their payment into the council’s account that will be accepted.

In his words: “The collection of revenue is not as easy as many people imagine. That’s why I set up the taskforce upon assumption of office. In fact, we recorded good results in 2023, that’s why I am relying on the taskforce to help in arresting revenue leakages abetted by fake revenue agents.

“I don’t have the accurate figures, but we arrest the fake revenue agents everyday. Even yesterday, we arrested one of them. He had gone to a hotel to demand for payment. Luckily, the owner of the hotel knows me personally, so he called me and handed over the phone to the fake agent. Can you imagine that the fake agent was asking me who I am and who is my Oga? That’s how to know fake agents.

“Meanwhile, it’s only daily tickets sold to cars, motorcycles and traders in the market that’s exempted. Others are paid through banks. We checkmate even our taskforce. We checkmate even those checkmating others against excesses. We have the chairman of the taskforce and hold him responsible if anything goes wrong.

“We are repeating and appealing to our taxpayers, go to the bank and pay your tax. Don’t pay cash to anybody. Our problem is the taxpayers. They also prefer to go through shortcut by paying cash to fake agents for reduction. However, from now on, we won’t take that. We would like you to pay to AMAC account or pay twice.”

On his part, Chairman, AMAC Revenue and Security Taskforce, Comrade Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, said the taskforce has arrested 68 illegal revenue agents and will take steps to digitize revenue payment.

“We have arrested 68 fake revenue agents so far. You are even free to make bank transfers to us. The chairman has engaged ICT consultants to Digitize our activities. Very soon, you will sit and get demand notice. We will be monitoring those who have paid and who haven’t paid.” He said.