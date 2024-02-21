Enugu Committee on Property and Land Reconciliation and Compensation provides guidelines for submission of documents

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Inter-ministerial Committee on Property/Land Reconciliation and Compensation Committee recently set up by the state government has provided guidelines for members of the public to submit their land documents and other claims to the committee for review and possible compensation.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman of the committee as well as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, affected persons in the state were directed to address their petitions to the Chairman of the committee and attach all supporting documents relating to the transaction in respect of any property or land in issue with the present government.

While noting that a mandatory soft copy of all documents must be forwarded to the committee’s e-mail address, compensationteam@enugustate.gov.ng, the statement added that the first phase of the submission would commence from the date of the inauguration of the committee and end on March 15, 2024.

“All submissions should be presented to the Chairman of the Committee noting the following: one hard copy of all information, claim, complaint or appeal with supporting documents attached must be addressed to the Chairman; the submission must clearly state the location and relate to conflict on the landed property affected and claims, or demand for reconciliation/compensation on land acquired by the government or land property affected by development by the government,” part of the statement reads.

It also enjoins members of the public to contact the secretary of the committee, Barr. Juliet Okonkwo, for inquiries through the following number: 07032154967.

Recall that the committee is saddled with the responsibilities of verifying all title documents relating to lands and property in any designated area assigned for construction; verifying all construction approvals and stages of construction; reconciling all issues of double allocations, wrongful allocation, double certificates of occupancy; evaluation and payment of compensations in respect of any acquisition; resolving issues of acquisition and recommending amount of compensation to be paid, and verifying allocations and payment made as a result of the allocations.

It further states that any claim, complaint or appeal from members of the public to the committee must relate to only transactions with the present administration.

The committee had already commenced the first phase of its assignment which is the alleged claims of allocations at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.