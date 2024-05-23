Senate approves Tinubu’s Anti-Doping Bill.

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate yesterday at plenary passed for second reading, a bill meant to prohibit Nigerian athletes from consuming substances that could enhance their performances during or after sporting competitions.

President Bola Tinubu sent the request for the enactment of a legislation to the Senate last week through a letter read on the floor by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary.

The bill was titled “National Anti-Doping Bill 2024.”

It was meant to domesticate and enforce in Nigeria, the international convention against doping in sports.

It was also meant to establish the Nigeria anti doping centre to implement Nigeria’s obligations to the World Anti-Doping Code in conformity with International standards.

Leading his colleagues in the debate on the bill before it’s passage, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, explained that the proposed legislation, when signed by President Tinubu, would to the establishment of an independent body.

The body, he said, would be charged with the responsibility for the implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code, and International standards subscribed to, by Nigeria.

Bamidele said it would protect the rights of athletes to participate in doping-free sporting activities.

He also said it would promote fair and equal treatment of all athletes and their health.

The Senate Leader said, “It will co-ordinate and harmonise effective sports anti-doping programme at the national and international levels, with regard to detection, deterrence and prevention of doping.

“It will provide measures for the prevention and control of doping in sports.

“The UNESCO Convention, had, in October, 2011, made an interim arrangement whereby the National Anti-Doping Committee was established.

“However, in legislation, its Committee was not backed by legal instrument or legislation, its operation and objectivity remain weak and unattainable.

“As a result, the current administration deemed it necessary to introduce this Bill because of its strategic importance and in recognition of the fact that Nigeria is a sport-loving country.

“The country have numerous sports enthusiasts, who view sports as an epicentre of unity and togetherness.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the Senate aligns itself with the reasoning of the Executive as this Bill seeks to bring about improvement and ensure fair-play in the sporting environment.