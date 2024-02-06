Pope Francis appoints Anambra son as Auxiliary Bishop of Orlu

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed an illustrious son of Anambra State, Monsignor Thomas Ifeanyichukwu Obiatuegwu as Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Orlu, Imo State.

Monsignor Obiatuegwu, an indigene of Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State will be formally ordained on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church, Orlu.

Until his appointment, Monsignor Obiatuegwu was the Parish Priest of St Thomas Catholic Church, Umuna where he was assigned the Titular See of Horrea Coelia.

He was born on the 1st January, 1966 in Uli, Anambra State. He attended the Minor Seminary in Umuowa, the Saint Joseph’s Major Seminary, Ikot-Ekpene and subsequently, the Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu.

He obtained a Master’s Degree in Philosophy from the Universidad de Navarra, Pamplona, Spain and another Master’s Degree in Public Management and Policy

from Indiana University, United States of America.

Monsignor Obiatuegwu was ordained a priest in 1995 for the clergy of the Diocese of Orlu and since then, he has held several offices including Chaplain of the hospital of Amaigbo, Parish Priest, Saint Theresa’s church, Amauju, Isunjaba, Parish Vicar, Saint Patrick’s Church, Kokoma, Indiana, United States of America.

He was also Chaplain of the USA Army, Parish Priest, Holy Rosary church, Orlu, Parish Priest, Saint Michael’s Church, Urualla and Dean, Saint Michael’s Pastoral Zone before his recent appointment