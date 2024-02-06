Anambra govt kicks off repainting of Onitsha

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

Anambra State government has kicked off the repainting of the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul 1Nwosu, and made available to journalists in Awka on Monday.

Nwosu said that the buildings in the area no longer have the proper setbacks and frontal spaces for flowers and greeneries.

He said, “It is against this sordid background that the recent engagements of the Anambra State Deputy-Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and his team with Onitsha landlords should be celebrated as a landmark intervention.”

According to him, the interactive session with landlords will mark the beginning of a series of meetings and consultations slated to prick the conscience of the landlords and their tenants toward doing the right things in the bid to renew Onitsha urban.

On the caption HOUSE Painting competition’, the commissioner said, “The major gateway to Anambra State is the urban town of Onitsha. There is no doubt whatsoever that Onitsha needs a complete renewal of its environment for Anambra State to truly earn her epaulette as the “light of the nation”.

“Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR, has spent so much money doing up the dilapidated road network of Onitsha. It is now incumbent on the landlords of Onitsha to complement government’s effort in facelifting their degenerated buildings.

“With the planned regeneration, it is no longer acceptable that drainages and gutters are left under-silted and clogged with the obvious consequences if it rains.

“The awful dimension of soakaways not being channeled properly to the right places must be done away for good. They end up polluting the environment and threatening the populace with all manner of infectious diseases.

“The frontage and facades of Onitsha buildings are choked with batchers, old containers and sundry ill-assorted illegal structures being used as shops and workshops by artisans. These shacks are antithetical to the kind of quality cities that Governor Soludo plans for Anambra State.”

According to him, the drive is to put the landlords and tenants in the proper frame of mind to manage their residences in a way that makes them liveable and decent.

“For now, the government is deploying the carrot approach in addressing the matter. Government intends to begin to rate and score houses and compounds that are responding to the administrations call for property makeover, cleanliness of compounds and maintaining the necessary set-backs with greeneries.

“In the bid to improve the ambience and aesthetic appearance of Anambra streets and neighbourhoods, Anambra State Government has introduced a House Re-Painting Challenge tagged “Ka Anambra Chakee” which will run from 1st February 2024 to 10th March 2024.”

Also a statement issued by Anambra State Ministry of Environment and Anambra Urban Regeneration Council said that all owners of houses located in public view areas within the neighbourhoods where roads are being constructed are requested to re-paint their houses according to approved colour codes.

He further explained that streets will be judged on 3-key criteria which include, House Re-Painting,

Clean Environment and Clear Drainage, Greening (Houses that have planted approved trees).

It added, “The streets capable of initiating and finishing the re-painting of houses within their vicinity by 10th March will have the opportunity to receive the following prizes: 1st Prize: 10 Million Naira, 2nd Prize: 5 Million Naira, 3rd Prize: 3 Million Naira

“Landlords of properties within these neighbourhoods are enjoined to collaborate with government to improve the environmental ambience. Ka Anambra Chakee! “