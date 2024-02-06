ECOWAS: Civil society groups warn junta split weakens regional security

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Civil society groups have warned that a split of the junta countries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) weakens the security of the countries in the West African region.

Three ECOWAS member countries, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, presently led by military juntas, had announced their intention to withdraw from the community on January 28, 2024.

The groups, including the West African Consultative Forum (WACSOF), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), on Monday, warned that only a more integrated West Africa is required to defeat terrorism.

“A more integrated West Africa is required to defeat the violent extremism, terrorism and other trans-border crimes currently bedevilling the region,” the chairman of TMG, Auwal Musa, said.

Musa, also the Executive Director of CISLAC, advised that dialogue is the way to address the exit notification of the three ECOWAS member countries.

He said, “We reiterate the importance of dialogue in dispute resolution. Whatever the disagreements are, ECOWAS must desist from the use of force given that it is operationally guided by the Protocol on Non-Aggression.”

The groups urged the military juntas in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to organise elections in their countries and not to transform themselves to become civilian presidents.

The groups requested several actions from ECOWAS, including that it remove sanctions imposed on Niger, allow the public to participate in the parliament, and denouncing electoral malpractice and elongation of tenure by politicians in office.

The general secretary of WACSOF, Kop’ep Dabugat, added that the prevention of tenure elongation is a major aim of civil society, alongside the improving of electoral sanctity and addressing the unconstitutional change of government.

The groups also requested ECOWAS to deploy strategies and spread the community’s Vision 2050, which is shifting focus from ECOWAS of States to ECOWAS of the People.

Auwal referred to the ECOWAS Vision 2050 as more ground for the civil society to condemn “the indefinite postponement of the February 25, 2024, election in Senegal without consulting widely with the people.”

He said, “This type of action is viewed as an abuse of power and must be rejected in the region as it is the type of undemocratic behaviour capable of instigating military junta.”

The groups urged the Senegalese government to fix a new date to hold the election.