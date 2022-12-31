Politics can’t affect my friendship with Udom-Wike 

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has disclosed that his relationship with governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State has not diminished irrespective of their political difference.

He stressed that ideally politics should never be allowed to create unwarranted friction between brothers.

Governor Wike stated these after a private meeting with governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday.

Governor Udom , who is chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council had paid governor Wike a private visit at his residence on Saturday.

The Rivers State governor, who described the meeting as convivial, said it was completely devoid of politics.

“Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship. We may have different political affiliation or thinking, that should not divide the brotherly love or create a gap among us.”

To corroborate this, governor Udom explained that his visit was not political, but a demonstration of brotherly love in the spirit of the yuletide season.

“Actually, this is the season of love. Within this period if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted. I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate, brotherly love, friendship. And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Similarly, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom explained that part of their discussion also centered on how they can best add value to governance in Nigeria.

“We are going into 2023 and we shared among ourselves how can we best add value to our government, how can we best add value to our people, how can we do things that will help add value to our country Nigeria.

“And that if there are any issues in the past which we have done wrong, we looked at it and said look let’s forgive one another and move forward. They are private issues.”