Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Oyo Gov, Seyi Makinde emerges the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2022.  

Latest News
By Editor
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

He garnered the highest number of votes sent in by members of the public  ahead of four other shortlisted personalities.

 

Governor Makinde was nominated for massive development of infrastructure  and the repositioning of the Oyo state education sector.

 

The Silverbird Man of the Year Award was instituted 2005 to recognize individuals and corporate organisations that have positively impacted the lives of Nigerians.

Some of past winners of the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year include,  late Professor Dora Akunyili, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu,Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Doctor Mike Adenuga, Doctor Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa ,  Nyesom Wike , Nasir El-Rufai, and Babajide Sanwo- Olu as well as Babatunde Fashola and Peter Obi.

 

The presentation ceremony for the sixteenth edition of the highly esteemed Silverbird Man of the Year awards will hold on January 22,  2023 at the Convention Center,  Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Continue Reading
Editor 9326 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

New Year: We’ll deal with those planning to disrupt…

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

800 structures to go as 4th Mainland Bridge construction…

Senator Egwu tasks security agencies to intensify…

1 of 1,327