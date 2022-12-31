Oyo Gov, Seyi Makinde emerges the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2022.  

He garnered the highest number of votes sent in by members of the public ahead of four other shortlisted personalities.

Governor Makinde was nominated for massive development of infrastructure and the repositioning of the Oyo state education sector.

The Silverbird Man of the Year Award was instituted 2005 to recognize individuals and corporate organisations that have positively impacted the lives of Nigerians.

Some of past winners of the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year include, late Professor Dora Akunyili, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu,Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Doctor Mike Adenuga, Doctor Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa , Nyesom Wike , Nasir El-Rufai, and Babajide Sanwo- Olu as well as Babatunde Fashola and Peter Obi.

The presentation ceremony for the sixteenth edition of the highly esteemed Silverbird Man of the Year awards will hold on January 22, 2023 at the Convention Center, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.