Police Commission Extends Deadline for 2022 Constables Recruitment Application.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Police Service Commission has extended the deadline for the on-going 2022 Constables Recruitment application by one month.

The Commission’s Recruitment portal originally scheduled to be closed on Monday, September 26th, 2022 will remain open to applicants untill the 26th of October 2022 to give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants.

Eligible applicants who have been unable to apply are advised to take advantage of this extension.

The Commission is committed to ensuring that no body interested in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force will be denied the opportunity.

The Commission’s Spokesman Ikechukwu Ani in a release said it will also not deviate from its established policy of conducting a transparent and merit driven Police recruitment based on defined rules and regulations.

Applications are free and at no cost.