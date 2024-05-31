Police battle ready for criminals in Rivers, CP Disu declares

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has declared that operatives of the state police command are battle ready for criminal elements and perpetrators of crime in the state.

This is just as the command yesterday, trained it’s men on stripping and assembling of guns, tactical progression and crowd control dynamics.

The officers were also trained on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, first aid, emergency response approach, especially fire fighting and other tactics on how to generally combat crime in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Disu in an interview with Journalists said the training was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police to ensure officers are mentally and physically healthy and conversant with use of their fire arms in order to get ready for challenges ahead.

CP Disu stressed that there would be no relenting in the effort to totally flush criminals out of the state.

The Commissioner commended operatives of the command for their commitment and dedication in tackling crime in the state.

He said, “First, I want to thank officers and men of the Rivers State Police Command, they have performed beyond expectations.

I urge them to continue to be ready in case of any eventuality.

“They (criminal elements) should know that the police are ready to go, our men have been trained again and again. They are conversant with the use of their fire arms and they know when to be deployed to save lives and also protect themselves. It will no longer be business as usual for criminals in the state.

“You have seen our officers trained on riot drill, forming the tactical formation, how to tackle different types of demonstrations and they have before you, dismantled and assembled their riffles. And we have ended the exercise by having the training on first aid, CPR and how to handle emergencies like fire.

“The exercise will be done stage by stage. We had 50 officers taking the training on first aid and CPR. And it is a continuous thing.

“It is trickling down to all divisions. At least about 20 divisions have been trained to tackle riot and be able to handle fire in the case of emergency and also, how to also save lives during emergency and most importantly, resuscitate lives,” he said.