Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Many people trapped as another four story building collapses in Lagos

News
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

A four-storey building has reportedly collapsed at number 15, Iga Idungaran, Lagos state, trapping several residents under the debris.

 

This was contained in a post via the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

 

Emergency response teams, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigeria Police, are said to be actively involved in rescue operations to save the victims.

 

The collapsed building, situated just a few meters from the palace of Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, collapsed o at about 11 am, Thursday, May 30.

 

 

The post reads: “A four-storey building has collapsed at Iga Iduganran, Lagos Island. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials have rescued eight people from the rubble.

 

“They are battling to retrieve two others from the rubble.

 

The structure had been marked by LASBCA for evacuation.”

Continue Reading
Editor 20123 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Campaign Fund: EFCC Begins Probe On Alleged N2.5bn Fraud…

Sanwo-Olu Swears In 13 Judges For State High Courts

Abia Gov commissions JAAC Building that was abandoned for…

Imo Assembly applauds Uzodinma as night landing facility…

1 of 1,546