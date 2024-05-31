Many people trapped as another four story building collapses in Lagos

A four-storey building has reportedly collapsed at number 15, Iga Idungaran, Lagos state, trapping several residents under the debris.

This was contained in a post via the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Emergency response teams, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigeria Police, are said to be actively involved in rescue operations to save the victims.

The collapsed building, situated just a few meters from the palace of Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, collapsed o at about 11 am, Thursday, May 30.

The post reads: “A four-storey building has collapsed at Iga Iduganran, Lagos Island. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials have rescued eight people from the rubble.

“They are battling to retrieve two others from the rubble.

The structure had been marked by LASBCA for evacuation.”